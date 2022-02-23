The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo Resort – Tokyo, Japan 🇯🇵

Identify: The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo

Set inside some of the town’s tallest skyscrapers on surface 45 to 53 of the Midtown Tower in downtown Tokyo, Japan’s Roppongi District, The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo is a 5-star lodge that provides many notable options together with Japan’s most costly Presidential Suite and an original 200-year-old Eastern teahouse. Taking luxurious to new heights, floor-to-ceiling home windows completely body unbelievable panoramic perspectives of the town skyline, from the Tokyo Bay house to Nationwide Stadium and scenic glimpses of the snow-capped Mt Fuji within the distance. Designed via famend inside decorator Frank Nicholson, The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo displays vintage Ecu inspiration fused with fresh accents s within the colourful global of Eastern tradition.

The 247 visitor rooms, together with 35 suites come with one of the maximum spacious luxurious lodging in Tokyo at 559 sq. toes (52 sq. meters) and supply each convenience and comfort, together with luxurious in-room facilities whilst providing a welcome respite to the colourful town underneath, from an East-meets-West design to marble toilets and comfort lodging. Visitors can make a choice lodging on The Ritz-Carlton Membership, obtainable handiest via elevator key and offering a variety of unique privileges together with devoted, multi-lingual concierge provider, round-the-clock meals and beverage choices, and an additional measure of privateness and safety.

The lodge is surrounded via international embassies, high-end buying groceries, and sights comparable to Mori Museum, Billboard Are living and the Imperial Palace, taking into account simple exploration of the Roppongi Hills in addition to spaces together with Akasaka, Minato Ward, Ginza, and Shibuya. When now not taking within the breathtaking lodge perspectives of Mt. Fuji and the Tokyo Tower, visitors can revel in a string of original off belongings reports to immerse themselves within the colourful global of Eastern tradition. Spaces comparable to Akasaka, Minato Ward, Ginza and Shibuya are additional afield, promising profitable expeditions for visitors that need to discover extra of Japan’s capital and the sector’s maximum populous city.