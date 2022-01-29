The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Seaside Resort – UAE 🇦🇪

Title: The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Seaside

32 Rooms

5-Star

The Ritz-Carlton

Marriott World

Natural luxurious awaits at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Als Khaimah, Al Hamra Seaside, an unique island-inspired hotel providing luxurious seclusion alongside shimmering azure waters and pristine white sands set on an remoted stretch of Ras Al Khaima coast within the United Arab Emirates. This impressive seashore hotel goals to supply visitors and guests with a actually original island really feel the place rest, sport, and personalised carrier create magical studies from nightfall till morning time. This breathtaking coastal haven delivers unique Marine encouraged studies and sport actions that set the tone for a calming getaway at the shores of the Arabian Gulf the place recent discoveries change into lifelong reminiscences.

The hotel options 32 sumptuous tented villas, every with its personal pool and direct seashore get entry to, providing convenience and privateness complemented via breathtaking perspectives and lavish facilities. Visitors can make a choice from two forms of villas. The Al Naseem Villas characteristic native design parts encouraged via conventional Bedouin structure and be offering an increased stage of seclusion, whilst the Al Bahar Villas come with open perspectives and personal beachfront get entry to. Privateness is confident in luxurious beachfront pool villas, appointed with 5-star resort facilities.

Situated at the shores of the Arabian Gulf, only one hour clear of the city city of Dubai, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Seaside is the easiest getaway, seamlessly mixing herbal good looks and undying luxurious to create an intimate seashore retreat. An immersive get away from the bizarre, visitors can uncover the herbal wonderful thing about the realm with a day of paddle boarding, a fishing commute at the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, a break of day or sundown yoga revel in overlooking the beaches, or just taking part in the hotel’s non-public seashore.