The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah Lodge – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

A lavish palatial luxurious retreat overlooking the Purple Sea positioned at the Al Hamra corniche, The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah attracts inspiration from the town’s inclination for grand buildings and gentle artistry. It includes a palatial edifice ensconced in a sublime environment impressed by means of a vintage French format with verdant gardens and a serene fountain. The lodge revel in additionally provides remarkable eating venues that mix authenticity with regal atmosphere. As befitting a lodge of such imperial stature, sporting at the custom of this former palace by means of welcoming visitors with attentive carrier and opulent facilities.

The internal of the lodge is richly adorned, with hand-painted ceilings and opulent completing that can immerse your senses in extravagance ahead of you input the relief of your own visitor room or suite. The 224 visitor rooms, come with 30 Royal Suites, with 500 sq. meters of lavish design and house, be offering a view of the lodge’s gardens in addition to an immediate view of the Purple Sea. The Royal Suite has a main bedroom, expansive Majlis, personal eating room and workplace. The 30 Govt Suites are luxuriously designed, well-appointed areas with a small pantry, front room and main bedroom.

Positioned at the Corniche of Al Hamra district, this impressive Jeddah lodge is simply mins clear of the central trade district and just a 45-minute force from King Abdulaziz Global Airport, which acts as a gateway for pilgrims from the area and all over the world to Makkah. The lodge could also be preferably positioned close to the downtown industrial districts reminiscent of Tahlia Side road, diplomatic districts, Palestine Side road in addition to the ancient websites of Al Balad. It’s also on the subject of the straight away recognizable town landmark, the Jeddah Fountain, sometimes called King Fahd’s Fountain.