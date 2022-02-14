Tara Villa Riverkwai Lodge – Kanchanaburi, Thailand 🇹🇭

Title: Tara Villa River Kwai Lodge

Tara Villa Riverkwai Lodge is an architecturally vital fresh boutique lodge advanced positioned at the riverside alongside the banks of the Khwae Yai River in western Thailand. Constructed as an unique enclave, the lodge options 11 pool villas positioned at the river’s edge with personal perspectives around the water.

The villas are the guts of the lodge. When getting into, visitors stroll via a semi-outdoor area, which purposes as a transition area, sooner than achieving the indoor residing space. Daring over peak dividing partitions on either side prolong previous the terrace and pool to border the fabulous river perspectives. With the sliding glass partitions absolutely open, the indoor and the outside area merge and transform one, revealing a actually harmonious aggregate of openness, privateness, and calmness.

A contemporary masterpiece of recent structure designed through IDIN Architects, Tara Villa Riverkwai Lodge, tells a brand new tale of Kanchanaburi, famously referred to as the ancient atmosphere of the development of the Burma Railway in 1942–1943, constructed all over WWII and immortalized through the Pierre Boulle novel and epic 1957 David Lean conflict movie, The Bridge at the River Kwai.